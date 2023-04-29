The following marriage licenses were issued April 19-26:
• Christen Denise Edison, 34, and Akeem Quintaze Norman, 32
• Melissa Ann Robinson, 36, and Jerome Arthur Brown, Jr., 40
• Kalah Nicole Springstun, 30, and Benjamin Leo Weaver, 30
• McKenzie Paige Alexander, 26, and Lucas Kane Sisk, 28
• Emily Elizabeth Dant, 22, and Derrick Andrew Hayden, 23
• Dallas Nicole Tomblinson, 26, and Trevor Dylan Moseley, 24
• Dorothy Lynn Queen, 35, and Robin Adair Ralph, 40
• Heather Marie Snowden, 41, and Clinton Gene Girten, 34
• Tun Tin, 36, and Mya Than, 36
• Jewell Lynnell Hodges, 27, and Logan David Carpenter, 28
• Ameria Jeanan Dawn Thomas, 24, and Brenden Lamont Lewis, 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.