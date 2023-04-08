The following marriage licenses were issued between March 29 and April 6:
• Cheyanne Karolyn Brown, 24, and Joshua Blake Maysey, 31
• Cindy Carol Fulkerson, 44, and Patrick Lee Gist, 48
• Kayla Michelle Carden, 33, and Jeremy Tyler Crowe, 25
• Gloria Diane Smith, 74, and Rodney Allen Dean, 66
• Lisa Jackson Embry, 56, and James Thomas Martin, 56
• Dianna Marie Carden, 56, and Timothy Eugene Fletcher, 57
• Robin Michelle Bellar, 31, and Christopher Len Feldpausch, 38
• Saudra Lorene Stallings, 54, and Shara Lee Tudor, 51
• Nicole Leigh Sisk, 28, and Garrett Bryce Pallett, 30
• Lexie Margaret Crago, 23, and Taylor Wayne Hollowell, 23
• Tashina Lynn West, 38, and Nathan Daniel Smeathers, 38
• Paula Anne Moore, 69, and Michael Neal Rayborn, 67
• Elizabeth Nicole Osborne, 33, and Dustin Lynn Whitworth, 32
• Sabrina Bea Nash, 29, and Roger Dale Greathouse, Jr., 33
• Kimbra Dawn Cutsinger, 55, and David Marshall Dunn, 59
• Ashley Michele Philpott, 33, and Jason Lee Hidenrite, 46
• Rachael Lynn Jones, 32, and John Stuart Harley, 31
• Kayla Louise Mattingly, 26, and Jon Allen Fares, II, 27
• Lauren Elizabeth St. Clair, 25, and Nathan Scott Hinton, 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.