The following marriage licenses were recorded from July 21 — July 28:
• Brennah Brashear, 24, and Ryan Lehan, 36
• Trinity Hardesty, 20, and Aaron French, 22
• Rebecca Hamlet, 22, and Austin Nicely, 22
• Shannon Barnett, 40, and Otis Lewis II, 42
• Alisan Johnson, 22, and Chad Revlett, 35
• Susan Goad, 74, and Lloyd Miller Jr., 75
• Sandra Mendez, 47, and Andrew Keller, 40
• Sara Caamal, 38, and Santos Castaneda, 35
• Kimberly Taylor, 47, and Jennifer Boone, 45
• Breanna Jones, 23, and Anthony Eiras, 23
• Laura Hoffman, 30, and Frank Rodriguez, 34
• Britny Mansfield, 30, and Joel Hayes, 27
