The following marriage licenses were recorded from Aug. 11-18:
• Amanda Winfield, 33, and Antonio Harris, 49
• Loretta Owens, 48, and Adam Lacefield, 40
• Amber Smith, 29, and Anthony Baker, 30
• Sydney Owen, 24, and John Gafford, 24
• Kimberly Perdue, 44, and Kevin Gray, 43
• Emily Burcham, 34, and Thomas Reardon Jr., 31
• Lindsey Barnard, 31, and Bradley Shown, 32
• Susan Riney, 46, and Robert Goetz, 50
• Ashlyn Higgins, 28, and Neil Bickett, 26
• Vi Nguyen, 19, and Son Nguyen, 31
• Cortnie Crowe, 29, and Jason Bickett, 35
