The following marriage licenses were recorded from Aug. 4 — Aug. 11:
• Silva Stauffer, 22, and James Lanham, 24
• Marissa Stiles, 22, and Samuel Hamilton, 21
• Wendy Lam, 60, and Jon Bidwell, 60
• Chloe Wilson, 19, and Mark Cannon Jr., 22
• Juana Lorenzo, 36, and Gregorio Fernandez, 46
• Amie Floyd, 45, and Robert Patterson, 42
• Courtney Lively, 29, and Forrest Early, 28
• Madalyn Ladue, 23, and Timothy Pearcy, 28
• Amanda Lipsy, 39, and Peter Lipsy, 37
• Barbara Neal, 32, and Eric Hester, 40
• Tina Laureano Cotto, 46, and Hichem Ameur, 35
• Elizabeth Horn, 26, and Evan Draeger, 30
• Stacy Embry, 34, and Brandon Mattingly, 39
• Anne Hyland, 24, and John Boarman, 23
