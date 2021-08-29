The following marriage licenses were recorded from Aug. 18 — Aug. 25:
• Felicia Tinnell, 26, and Hayden Sovar, 25
• Amy Douglas, 41, and Johnny Huffines, 36
• Dawn Stiff, 35, and Donald Ballard, 51
• Kristine Jones, 25, and Jansen Aldridge, 25
• Melody Goodnight, 34, and Dakota Mourning, 25
• Ashlyn Crabtree, 25, and William Jackson, 33
• Mary Eaggleston, 25, and Logan Sturgill, 23
• Jasmine Allen, 23, and Christopher Smith, 23
• Latisha Spiceland, 42, and Rickey Henson, 49
• Kayla Hagan, 20, and Tyler Fearon, 26
• Schelby Howard, 18, and Ryan Crabtree, 19
