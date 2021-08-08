The following marriage licenses were recorded from July 28 — Aug. 3:
• Kymberlee Taylor, 37, and Timothy Weaver, 53
• Jessica Sosh, 31, and Charles Noles, 40
• Mikayla Rearden, 23, and Mason Whittaker, 23
• Sarah Hedges, 39, and Jamie Roy, 42
• Tera Castlen, 38, and Matthew Mitchell, 37
• Morgan Goodall, 24, and Joshua Johnson, 20
• Michele Cruppi, 49, and Roland Murphy, 56
• Brittany Crawford, 31, and James Butler, 30
• Starlett Whitley
Wells, 37, and Shelton Brown, 38
• Gabriela Fleeman, 25, and Janae Howard, 31
