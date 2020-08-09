The following marriage licenses were recorded from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2020:
• Erica J. Lockard, 23, and Quinton J. Wells, 25
• Brandi C. Bailey, 43, and William E. Richards, 45
• Ashley E. Edmiston, 37, and William K. Clouse, 35
• Katelyn E. Cecil, 28, and Troy D. Dant, 32
• Tessa M. Colbert, 21, and Jesse T. Phelps, 31
• Danell S. Mitchell, 54, and Jeremy S. Hughes, 46
• Madison C. Collins, 18, and Zachary T. Kinder, 20
• Stephanie R. Wilkey, 38, and Perry A. Green, 39
• Ashlee L. Kent, 30, and John D. Berry, 36
• Jenna N. Feldman, 18, and Grayson H.R. Hulsey, 19
• Claudia A. Carillo-Rodriguez, 40, and Scott E. Campbell, 36
• Caitlin B. Howard, 27, and Brian K. Hagan, 32
• Sarah A. Nicely, 31, and Amber M. Wiseman, 29
