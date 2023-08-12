The following marriage licenses were issued between Aug. 2-11:
• Christina Dawn Snyder, 45, and Kevin Ray Cook, 51
• Doris Susanne Mobley, 54, and Kenneth Leigh Burns, 50
• Adriana Charey Elliott, 27, and Terry James Martin Reisz, 30
• Paris Abril Maddox, 31, and Tyler Jay Miller, 32
• Jennifer Elise Moseley, 50, and Michael Clyde Moseley, 62
• Katherin Tyler Freeman, 29, and Michael Wesley Morris, 39
• Lauren Mackenzie Loney, 25, and Gatlin Shane Barnes, 24
• Kara Lynn West, 26, and James Thomas Andrew Bible, 28
• Susan Andrea Shelton, 39, and Darrell Andre Mason, Jr., 50
• Zainab Khan, 22, and Ahmed Muhammad Masood, 25
• Illa Evon Remole, 22, and Tyler Lee Delacey, 22
• Lindsey Morgan Howe, 26, and Hunter Matthew Noffsinger, 26
• Chelsea Elizabeth Jones, 24, and Jeffrey Landon Tucker, 30
• Veronica Jeanene Blincoe, 35, and Brian Charles Benoit, 36
• Victoria Fallon Brandt, 33, and Taylor Clark Wells, 32
• Taylor Morgan Tudor, 32, and Jeremy Caid Goatee, Sr., 41
• Meridith Irene Behrendt, 52, and Tracy Konrad Clark, 55
• Sharon Elaine Fulkerson, 54, and Larry Eugene Dunkin, 60
