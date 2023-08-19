The following marriage licenses were issued Aug. 9-18:
• Lindsey Morgan Howe, 26, and Hunter Matthew Noffsinger, 26
• Chelsea Elizabeth Jones, 24, and Jeffrey Landon Tucker, 30
• Veronica Jeanene Blincoe, 35, and Brian Charles Benoit, 36
• Victoria Fallon Brandt, 33, and Taylor Clark Wells, 32
• Taylor Morgan Tudor, 32, and Jeremy Caid Goatee, Sr., 41
• Meridith Irene Behrendt, 52, and Tracy Konrad Clark, 55
• Sharon Elaine Fulkerson, 54, and Larry Eugene Dunkin, 60
• Micaela Ordonez Gomez, 37, and Mario Alberto Gomez Perez, 33
• Savannah Elizabeth Starks, 25, and Brandon Allen Caraway, 26
• Deborah Elizabeth Bensfield, 36, and Damein Scott Kolley, 27
• Anna Jeane Lutz, 23, and Adonis Xavier Thomas, 25
• Magen Elizabeth Burton, 22, and Juan Carlos Morales Roblero, 21
• Morgan Elizabeth Hall, 18, and Gavin Clark Lucas, 19
• Savannah Brook Robbins, 27, and Zane Christopher Glass, 27
• Christa Elise Hill, 20, and Adam Jeffery Thompson, 19
• Brooke Nicole Miller Dockery, 19, and Carson Lee Rudd, 24
• Jolee Ann Hayden, 21, and Luke Spencer Morris, 24
• Fallin Elise Webb, 32, and Kevin Daniel Ballard, 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.