The following marriage licenses were issued from Aug. 10-17:
• Emma Catherine Hagan, 25, and Nathan Travis Boehman, 29
• Kaitlyn Leann Rice, 30, and Brian Christopher Wiseman, 32
• Melanie Grace Bivens, 20, and Daniel Alexander Brown, 19
• Lisa Diane Rotz, 54, and Frederick William Bosse II, 61
• Wyconda Mattison Walstrom, 30, and Chase Wesley Herndon, 32
• Hilda Luisa Herrera Herencia, 44, and Chad Benson Nesmith, 54
• Page Leeanne Noble, 22, and Brandon Ty Cook, 27
• Chasity Lynn Ferguson, 36, and Travis Earl Whalin II, 39
• Maria Mirian Lorenzo Gomez, 38, and Jesus Herrera Reyes, 53
• Debra Ann Melton, 49, and Stephen Albert Reeise, 59
• Vanessa Renee Horton, 26, and Cody Allen Johnson, 33
