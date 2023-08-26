The following marriage licenses were issued Aug. 16-23:
• Brooke Nicole Miller Dockery, 19, and Carson Lee Rudd, 24
• Jolee Ann Hayden, 21, and Luke Spencer Morris, 24
• Fallin Elise Webb, 32, and Kevin Daniel Ballard, 31
• Kara Ann Hamilton, 54, and Brian Keith
Cook, 56
• Julia Nicole Hochhalter, 25, and Robert Bruce Wayne Midgett, 25
• Emily Rose Danchisin, 33, and William Alexander Johnson, 28
• Julie Ann Lindauer, 26, and Richard Thomas Coker, Jr., 25
• Dori Elizabeth Howard, 39, and Sean William Keogh, 34
• Kimberly Lynn Johnson, 56, and Byron Wayne Woodard, 53
• Madison Olivia Minton, 25, and Cameron Rhea Caldwell, 28
• Kara Nicole Hollis, 27, and Anthony Lindbergh Gerteisen, 30
• Olivia Grace Miller, 25, and Charles Payton Ford, 25
• Donna Rose Clark, 56, and Mark Alan Crabtree, 53
