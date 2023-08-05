The following marriage licenses were issued July 27 through August 2:
• Emily Kate Harris, 29, and Brandon Eugene Lynn, 25
• Kayla Dawn White, 29, and Zachary Edgar Tischendorf, 30
• Megan Christine Pereira, 23, and Christopher Wayne Bond, 26
• Misty Rae Bartlett, 40, and Ricky Lee Miller, 40
• Taylor Brooke Smith, 27, and Logan Chase Burnett, 26
• Mary Katherine Stevens, 61, and Susan Lynn Dewitt, 65
• Ashley Nicole Wilson, 20, and Joseph Cameron McDaniel, 21
• Mary Ann Stewart, 48, and Jeffery Wayne Boyd, 61
• Jessica Marie Elder, 33, and Shane Michael Powell, 34
• Emily Noel Cain, 24, and Joshua Jordan Rhodes, 27
• Christina Dawn Snyder, 45, and Kevin Ray Cook, 51
