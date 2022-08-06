The following marriage licenses were recorded from July 27 through Aug. 3:
• Jennifer Marie Pierce, 44, and Juan Martin Moorman, 56
• McKinley Dawn Moore, 24, and Kane Anthony Logsdon, 23
• Rosemary Jean Bland, 21, and Charle Allen Stanley Piercy, 24
• Morgan Michelle Luttrell, 27, and Kodi Jacob Horn, 28
• Erika Vianey Galvez Perez, 30, and John Joseph Carie, 35
• Alyssa Hope Johnson, 27, and Casey Dion Beauchamp, 30
• Makina Dylan Inman, 30, and Trinity Nathan Tabor, 37
• Magdalena Alonzo, 31, and Dennis Lee Jackson, Jr., 27
• Kennedy Michelle Swope, 21, and Andrew George Serumgard, 22
• Carissa Anne Sexton, 32, and Jerry Joshua Thrasher, 45
• Genna Lyn Lewis, 42, and Damon Nathan Brandle, 43
• Ashley Marie Douglas, 37, and Joshua Charles Harrison Lane, 29
• Emily Cecile Rohrer, 28, and John Curtis Bivins, 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.