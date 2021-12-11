• Rayvin Lacefield, 22, and Jackie Vinson, 21
• Mary McKinnis, 32, and Andrew Bringaze, 33
• Annette Jackson, 50, and Joseph Howard, 61
• Olivia Voegerl, 24, and Patrick Payne, 26
• Keri Carpenter, 34,
and Jarryka Thompson,
32
• Kelly Fuqua, 23, and Chek Pierce, 28
• Betty Mattingly, 66, and Rudolfo Soliz, 70
• Anna Lopez, 23, and Justin McKay, 29
• Tiffany Young, 29, and Kyle Clements, 25
• Amy Toomey, 33, and Cheyenne Bray, 30
