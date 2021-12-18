The following marriage licenses were recorded from Dec. 8 — Dec. 15:
• John Houle, 62, and Jerry Glover, 55
• Robin Chappell, 32, and Kyle Thompson, 34
• Stacey Rowe, 49, and Phillip Riley, 45
• Gayla Rutherford, 30, and Dustin Miller, 27
• Ashley Rolley, 33, and Bradley Hall, 36
• Chi Nguyen, 27, and Buu Nguyen, 31
• Jennifer Hamilton, 40, and Steven Hagan, 31
• Katherine Smith, 32, and Nathan Gaston, 40
• Mallory Shrewsberry, 23, and Brent Graham, 23
• Marilyn Smith, 53, and Paul Roberts, 57
• Robert Burns, 35, and Brandon Piper, 34
• Catarina Miguel Gaspar, 30, and Jose Perez, 35
• Lauren Greubel, 34, and Brandon Racey, 33
• Caitlin Griffin, 30, and Joshua Hurt, 29
• Cally Martin, 24, and Dalton Dockery, 25
• Karen Collier, 44, and Benjamin Hamlet, 47
• Madalyn Fuller, 22, and Franklin Dockery, 44
