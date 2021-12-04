The following marriage licenses were recorded from Nov. 24 — Dec. 1:
• Heather Wilson, 35, and John Durbin III, 34
• Ruth Swofford, 77, and William Vineyard, 75
• Orion Haynes, 18, and Jarek Olvera, 20
• Samantha Green, 24, and Justice Sparks, 26
• Marisela Chun
Gabriel, 29, and Miguel Mendoza, 36
• Lindsay Livingston, 44, and Parvin Phillips Jr., 58
• Luz Torres, 29, and Jose Serrano, 27
• Gaynell Stallings, 55, and Timothy Green, 59
• Makayla Bratcher, 19, and Eestan Costello, 20
• Brittany Porter, 34, and Raymond Weaver, 45
• Kandace Atwell, 26, and Lawrence Montgomery, 32
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.