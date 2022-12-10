The following marriage licenses were issued between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7:
• Som Lyi Htaw, 47, and Nai Soe Pai Htaw, 51
• Aye Myasoe OO, 44, and Kyaw Maung OO, 42
• Patti Jean Hatfield, 66, and Jerry Ray Lynch, 69
• Debbie Ann Lemieux, 56, and Kevin Neal McDowell, 56
• Regina Joyce Byars, 55, and Justin Dale Deason, 34
• Amy Elizabeth Sutton, 34, and Robert Donald Snyder, 39
• Kylen Breanae Davis, 27, and Jacob Neil Edge, 29
• Lori Lynn Chapman, 46, and David Mark Steele, 50
• Billy Joe Crabtree Jr., 55, and Robert J. Macomber, 59
