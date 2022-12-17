The following marriage licenses were issued between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14:
• Jessie Leigh Dodson, 28, and Ifeanyichukwu Joel Ude, 30
• Daniellia Estrellia Johnson, 44, and Joshua Lynn Smith, 45
• Rachel Marie Shively, 38, and William Everette Goris, 36
• Nathan McKinley Johnson, 25, and Mark Edward Moss, 32
• Tammy Jean Hendricks, 59, and Mikeal Stephen Graham, 67
• Carolyn Sue Clater, 72, and Joseph Bernard Aud, Jr., 52
• Rebecca Ann Nengqeralria Grozier, 19, and Logan Scott Ali, 22
• Destiny Marie Waterbury, 21, and Dakotah Mackenzie Franklin, 22
