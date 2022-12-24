The following marriage licenses were issued between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21:
• Guadalupe Sarahi Sanchez, 38, and Roel Montoya, 36
• Vanessa Leigh Gentry, 31, and Ryan Nolan Burris, 44
• Breasia Danise Hines, 20. and Devonte Anthony Barnes, 19
• Pamela Gail Harper, 53, and Toby Wayne Newman, 57
• John Beauchamp Wells, 37, and Sarah Jane Saffran, 33
• Rita Lynn Moffitt, 71, and Richard Edward Nixon, 66
• Hunter McKensie Nord, 28, and Brenden Medley Brown, 29
• Brooklyn Michelle Key, 18, and Shawn Aiden Shay Michaels, 19
• Amelia Akira Stephania Salazar Bitar, 30, and Juan Jose Torrealba Rodriguez, 36
• Jamie Michele White, 40, and Hubert Lee Gibson, Jr., 42
• Kendal Nicole Carter, 27, and James Cody Hester, 29
• Mary Ann Gray, 76, and Dale Eugene Hill, 70
• Cheyenne Brooke Arterburn, 18, and Brandon Keith Stanley, 30
