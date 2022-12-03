The following marriage licenses were issued between November 23 and November 30:
• Belinda Kay Ditterline, 50, and Steven Edward Watson, 55
• Brandi Alexandra Melschau, 24, and James Garrett Edmonds, 23
• Ainsley Caryl Piper, 25, and Jackson Edward Brett, 26
• Mary Elizabeth Haynes, 25, and Austin Ewan Reel, 26
• Hallie Alexis Brown, 23, and Larry Nichols Lawson, 31
• Jamie Michelle Altmeyer, 45, and Scotty Harb Minton, 54
• Kelly Ann Bullington, 36, and Joseph Anthony Bullington, II, 40
• Debra Lynne Leishman, 63, and Stephen Boyd Travis, 55
• Jessica Gail Nash, 21, and Lane Andrew Ballard, 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.