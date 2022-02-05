The following marriage licenses were recorded from Jan. 26 — Feb. 2:
• Sheila Boone Tichenor, 67, and Joel Keith Hayden, 73
• Katlin Sueanna Robbins, 28, and Thomas David Musgrove, 38
• Robert Allen Burns, 35, and Brandon June Piper, 34
• Felicia Noelani Horne, 32, and Christopher Adam Leach, 41
• Jennifer Marie Jenkins, 48, and Joshua Lee Hammersley, 42
• Korella Brianna Gore, 28, and Aaron Michael Bailey, 28
• Kiley Michelle Tester, 42, and Jonathan Fitzgerald Breedlove, 52
• Julia Naomi Allen, 27, and David Michael Burk, 35
• Nicole Dorene Gish, 45, and Robert Douglas Martin, 53
