The following marriage licenses were issued between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8:
• Billie Jean Vasquez, 38, and Victor Hugo Sanchez, 27
• Brittany Marie Swihart, 34, and Keri Deann Hunt, 35
• Sandra Leigh Manning, 52, and Harold Ray Philpot, 82
• Dawn Annette Voss, 54, and Emmett Lee Spicer, Jr., 55
• Kaitlin Alysia Korri Gregory, 25, and Matthew George Conlon Figg, 25
• Rachael Renee Forehand, 21, and Patrick Wayne Wilson, 23
• Megan Ann Neally, 23, and Christopher Allen Katz, Jr., 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.