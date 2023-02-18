The following marriage licenses were issued between Feb. 8-15:
• Amanda Marie Hardesty, 31, and Dalton James Willis, 25
• Gracie Ann Marie Hatfield, 18, and Hunter Michael Clark, 20
• Andi Nichole Eckstein, 32, and Lauren Brooke Bumm, 32
• Cierra Dawn Knott, 26, and Timothy Wayne Head, 37
• Elizabeth Anne Godthaab, 42, and James Douglas Ramsey, 40
• Haley Nicole Garvin, 26, and Adam Wade Scott, 24
• Tina Louise Haire, 45, and Terry Wayne Smith, 56
• Crystal Dawn Brown, 38, and James David Dowell, 45
• Nathaskha Veronica Nanez, 35, and Nathan James Pendergraff, 38
• Alma Delia Robles, 49, and Billy Joe Sams, 55
• Mercadies Aireonna Capree Blake, 22, and William Spencer Stephenson, 25
