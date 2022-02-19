The following marriage licenses were recorded from Feb. 9 — 11:
• Ma Khin Aye, 19, and Soe Soe, 23
• Linda Marie Massey, 72, and David Charles Narjes, 71
• Angela Marie Walls, 49, and Michael Allan Moorman, 61
• Laura Marie Mayfield, 36, and Valentine Ryan Richards, 26
• Amanda Marie Spears, 37, and John Franklin Hayden II,
43
• Jennifer Kaye Godwin, 49, and James David Moore, 44
• Danielle Denise Stapleton, 32, and Chafonda L. Martinez,
41
