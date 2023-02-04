The following marriage licenses were recorded between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1:
• Madison Nichole Mikes, 26, and Dustin Todd Bunch, 29
• Tammy Maureen Smith, 53, and Kenneth Barry Croft, 54
• Samantha Shavonne Beaty, 25, and Anthony Ontraz Butler, 28
• Ciara Artice Webster, 26, and Nathaniel Scott Bartlett, 25
• Natalina Rose Salvadori, 19, and Isaac Christopher Eaton, 21
• Kayla Leigh Ann Oliver, 18, and Tyler Ray Jones, 19
