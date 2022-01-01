The following marriage licenses were recorded from Dec. 22 — Dec. 29:
• Destinee Crandall, 24, and Cody Mills, 27
• Amanda Merriott, 28, and Jared Crowe, 30
• Leanndra Null, 32, and Christopher McCoy, 35
• Alicia Lesmeister, 40, and Aaron Cox, 32
• Brenda Geary, 53, and Jeffery Scott, 58
