The following marriage licenses were recorded from Jan. 5 — Jan. 12:
• Jessica Marie Smith, 27, and Joshua Tyler Himes, 27
• Lauren Lee Kibler, 28, and Presten Chase Quisenberry, 25
• Angela Dawn
Nicolas, 40, and Tracy Allen Pullin, 49
• Lynnette Marie Brown, 30, and Jeffery Taylor Potter II, 30
• Kyana Renee Fulkerson, 21, and Deshaun Anthony Hagan, 26
• Maci Mcchi Heavrin, 23, and John William Myers, 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.