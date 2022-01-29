Marriage Licenses: Jan. 29, 2022 Jan 29, 2022 Jan 29, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following marriage licenses were recorded from Jan. 21 — Jan. 26:• Katilynn Elizabeth Gatton, 21, and Elijah Shawn Case, 19• Linda Ellen Boone, 49, and Bruce Allen Boehman, 53 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 14° Clear Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Shoemaker turns scrap metal into art Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 29, 2022 Building permits House of Worship: 4-member Church of Church congregation keeping their faith Divorces Marriage Licenses: Jan. 29, 2022 MI POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 29, 2022 Towne Square North has been sold Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Schools announce closings Southtown, MLK not attracting new development Cupola Club opening around March 1 Man charged in shooting, hitting officer with vehicle Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 22, 2022 Images Videos CommentedLewis: we have to work together to right wrongs in this country (2) Man charged in shooting, hitting officer with vehicle (1) Educators using 'Just in Time' approach to overcome lost learning from pandemic (1) Game 17 in NFL brings playoff race, record-breaking wrinkles (1) Learning Curve: Schools' plan for teaching refugee students goes beyond the classroom (1) Emergency services staffing still OK (1) Animal shelter seeing overflow of dogs (1) 2022 shaping up to be a big year (1) No comparison between attack on Capitol and BLM protests (1) Regional residents still living with long-haul complications from COVID-19 (1) Cars For Sale - 2005 Malibu classic Taking offers - 270-925-5401 Updated 6 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes For Sale - 7.423 acres located in Daviess Co. Updated 6 hrs ago House for rent. 2000 square feet. 3 bed, 2 bath. $850 Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 2 Updated 6 hrs ago BRENTWOOD-Clean/quiet 1 BR Great neighborhood, $650/mo Water paid 270-316-6292 $650 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 6 hrs ago
