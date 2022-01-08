The following marriage licenses were recorded from Dec. 29 — Jan. 5:
• Sarah Elizabeth Snyder, 33, and Jonathon Ryan Davis, 32
• Trinity Alysse Stank, 20, and Austin Nicholas Ramburger, 23
• Jodie Rae Trimble, 27, and Dane Alexander Sibley, 23
• Tina Sue Davis, 46, and Ivan Bernard Embry, 41
• Amy Melissa Smith, 41, and Daniel Eugene McDurmon, 42
• Elizabeth Catherine Chenault, 30, and Jared Michael Revlett, 31
