The following marriage licenses were issued between Jan. 4 and Jan. 11:
• Jessica Lynn Jones, 35, and Joseph Matthew King, 40
• Kristie Kaye Schartung, 47, and Jeffrey Paul Slusser, 35
• Tessa Dawson Batchelor, 60, and Jonathan Mark Batchelor, 58
• Lisa Kathleen Chilton, 57, and Dwight Keith Adams, 57
• Lily Marie Masterson, 23, and Roger Wayne Gillaspie, 53
• Abigail Rose Roby, 21, and Andrew Caleb Mattingly, 25
• Allison Ann Holeman, 24, and Jordan Nicholas Payne, 26
• Sabrina Kelly Turner, 52, and Jason Keith Gentry, 50
• Patti Jean Hatfield, 66, and Jerry Ray Lynch, 69
• Alejandra Simon Tejeda, 19, and Victor Arnoldo Escobar Castellanos, 33
• Jessica Lynn Graham, 38, and Brandon Wayen Spier, 33
• Tanya Lynn Miller, 41, and Travis Allen Hurt, 42
