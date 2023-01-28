The following marriage licenses were issued between Jan. 18 and Jan. 25:
• Ozge Zihnioglu, 42, and Okan Suzer, 57
• Shawna Marie Thomas, 40, and Eric Mateo Diaz, 37
• Tommie Joe Whobrey, 50, and Jimmy John Falen, 60
• Morgan Elizabeth Barnett, 25, and Raygen Victor Bennett, 38
• April Michelle Whitford, 39, and Christopher Scott Williams, 41
• Allison Hayley Chappell, 24, and Landon Potter Marcum, 26
• Tiarra Marie Sutton, 24, and Lucas Wayne Basham, 26
