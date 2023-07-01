The following marriage licenses were issued between June 21-28:
• Courtney Shea Richardson, 33, and Joshua Lynn Abney, 37
• Amber Melyn Woods, 29, and Joshua Nathaniel Bray, 38
• Dorothy Maria Payne, 60, and Edward Eugene Statts, 73
• Ruby Elizabeth Taylor, 26, and Tyler Adam Sanz, 33
• Samantha Jo Hulsey, 37, and Joel Anthony Harker, 43
• Katelyn Marie Southard, 22, and Johnny Allen Winters, II, 23
• Latisha Renee Rivers, 44, and Ross Alan Pennington, 38
• Kelsi Marie Woodall, 30, and Erik Sean Conder, 37
• Trina Rena Wilson, 40, and Robert Jeffrey Lomax, 43
• Hadli Randon Shain, 41, and Samual Wayne Kanipe, 37
• Hsa Law Eh Wah, 24, and Mu Kaw Htoo, 27
• Halle Faye Lamb, 19, and Hunter Lee Kerr, 18
• Celeste Lynn Boyd, 46, and Corey Lee Burris, 37
• Bailey Marie Millay, 19, and Jake David Nash, 19
