The following marriage licenses were recorded from June 30 — July 7:
• Susan Peterson, 67, and Ben Webster, 66
• Anne Pfeifer, 23, and Ryan Denome, 22
• Brittany Borders, 34, and Aaron Biddle, 41
• Robin Jones, 35, and Matthew Burchard, 34
• Amanda Kushner, 26, and Cody Baird, 26
• Ellyse Woodward, 19, and Dalton Suggs, 25
• Dawn Howard, 53, and Christopher Claypool, 57
• Jessica Lancaster, 42, and Christopher Brown, 39
• Hannah Tomblinson, 23, and Christopher Brumley, 25
• Megan Payne, 41, and Benjamin Miller, 46
• Nancy Hunt, 56, and Kenneth Ezell, 54
• Belinda Locher, 64, and Steven Weiss, 66
• Mary Poole, 29, and Alexander Marsengill, 31
• Key Paw, 29, and Gay Htoo, 21
• Fauziah Mohamad Salleh, 36, and Haris Rahmatullah, 39
• Deborah Heady, 49, and Clint Heady, 43
• Morgan Hanna, 29, and Ethan Coppersmith, 29
