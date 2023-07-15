The following marriage licenses were issued between July 5-12:
• Taylor Melinda Bowman, 27, and Ethan Earl Poole, 30
• Naw Phaw K. Boh Htoo, 29, and Mya Way Nay, 28
• Patsy Elaine Boards, 74, and Jerry Anderson, 75
• Belinda Jo Blair, 74, and Stephen Douglas McFarling, 73
• Hannah Nicole Clark, 21, and Jacob Dylan Feldpausch, 22
• Danayia Money Douglas, 26, and Leonard Irvin Lee Brown, 27
• McKenzie Jo Mattingly, 34, and Joshua Alan Stieneker, 30
• Kirenia Ordonez Hernandez, 43, and Jose Neftali Moran Cuellar, 32
• Kendall Hope Johnson, 21, and John David Lashbrook, 23
• Angelia Dawn Dame, 43, and Benjamin Russell Hayden, 42
• Ellen Elizabeth Ward, 24, and Joakim Bjoern Karlsson, 30
• Laurel Jessica Beaty, 45, and Ryan Maurice Murphy, 46
• Belinda Patterson Givens, 64, and Stephen James Jones, 64
• Bevlin Hayes Baize, 35, and Nicholas Adam Cottrell, 38
• Alexis Marie Harman, 21, and Malik Lamonica Douglas, 23
• Briseida Damaris Berdou Perez, 23, and Luis Francis Perez Ramirez, 24
• Cambree Reagan Spurlock, 26, and Jason Dale McNeiley, 26
• Savannah Faye Easler, 21, and Brandon Anthony Ballard, 21
• Kathy Lynn Westmoreland, 73, and Charles Hayden Boone, 75
• Kaitlyn Mackenzie Foster, 26, and Zachary Aaron Johnson, 26
• Laura Ann Lebold, 33, and Dennis Hughes Coslow Jr., 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.