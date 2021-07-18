The following marriage licenses were recorded from July 7 — July 14:
• Courtney Wright, 22, and William Scott, 22
• Madeline Millay, 25, and Franklin Gillim III, 28
• Cassie Swihart, 32, and Gabriel Thein, 34
• Kaila Gabbert, 22, and Jacob Temple, 22
• Erika Hernandez, 19, and Suni Johnson, 19
• Ashlyn Jewell, 24, and Christopher Gonzales, 24
• Katelin Lang, 21, and Cody Runyan, 26
• Rebecca Whittaker, 65, and Larry Adkins, 61
• Rachel Parsons, 28, and Bryant Horsley, 30
• Nan Dah, 18, and Ha Blou, 20
• Cindy Alvarez, 19, and Luis Valencia, 25
• Audrey Hodgson, 21, and Lane Dickens, 22
• Shelby Aud, 22, and Colton Lanham, 22
• Jessica Rogers, 32, and Keenan Jones, 26
• Brook Garst, 25, and Austin Henry, 26
• Kelsey Stevens, 19, and Dylan Crawford, 17
