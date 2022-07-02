The following marriage licenses were issued from June 24 through June 29:
• Sherry Denise Cooper, 58, and James Timothy Sparks, 66
• Celsey Lynn Sutton, 30, and Joshua Seth Stallings, 31
• Amber Nicole Elliott, 17, and Nickolas Glenn Kitterman, 18
• Elizabeth Renee Hall, 23, and Bradley Wayne Englehart, 26
• Korey Ann Trogden, 33, and Brandon Boyd Bailey, 34
• Jerrel Baker Johnson, 23, and Manuel Eugene Breedlove, 26
• Leslie Brooke Carlisle, 41, and Adam Wade Hendrix, 41
• Kaleigh Ann Chanely, 23, Tristan Blaze Hempfling, 23
• Whitney Lyn Donahue, 33, and James Lawrence Jennings, 31
• Amber Dawn Phelps, 25, and Gregory Chase Boarman, 34
• Emily Caitlan Short, 22, and Christian Isiah Jones, 23
• Rhonda Michele Midkiff, 58, and September Keith Tucker, 58
• Mary Megan Wimsatt, 28, and Grant Patrick Penrod, 31
• Misty Marie Frazier, 51, and Dillon Ray Craddock, 29
• Abby Daniele Davidson, 22, and David Charles Seering, 23
• Brooklyn Dawn Therber, 32, and Lovepreet Singh, 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.