The following marriage licenses were issued July 12-19:
• Vivian Leoma Nichols, 69, and Robert Lewis Vaxter, 52
• Traycia Darlene Hernandez, 24, and Xavier Dontel Taylor, 28
• Leandra Kay Riley, 40, and Drake Allen Willen, 25
• Kenzie Rhee Tomes, 24, and Matthew Chase Andrews, 25
• Kristen Leighann Moore, 23, and Jeremy Michael Wells, 25
• Haydon Ann Humphreys, 29, and William Alexander Johnson, 31
• Suleyma Liliana Lopez Morales, 30, and Wesley Stephen Fields, 37
• Kenzie Brooke Barber, 23, and Jacob Brent Leach, 34
