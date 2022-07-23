The following marriage licenses were recorded from July 13-20:
• Alexis Mackenzie Carlisle, 23, and Hunter Mason Collins, 25
• Kelli Lynn Burden, 36, and Taryn Lynn Reilly, 35
• Valorie Gene Howe, 39, and Chad Alan Boone, 41
• Laurella Whitney Turner, 47, and Kenneth Edward Lamar, 55
• Nina Lorraine Thompson, 37, and Edson Elias Solis Jr., 44
• Ashley Nicole Leftwich, 30, and Joshua Taylor Wedding, 30
• Ashley Dawn Rowe, 36, and Ryan Colby Zuelly, 32
• Beth Leann Moser, 44, and Phillip Gary Abshier II, 55
• Christian Starr Ralph, 28, and Logan Alexander Wright, 31
• Marilee Elizabeth Thurby, 58, and Robby Lynn Faught, 57
• Holly Vanessa Kinman, 48, and Larry Wayne King, 58
• Amber Lashae Blunk, 22, and Austin Earl Moore, 26
• Caitlyn Michelle Dunn, 24, and Matthew Cooper Westerfield, 26
