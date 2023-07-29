The following marriage licenses were issued between July 19 and July 26:
• Lauren Raye Hudson, 23, and Joshua Glenn Maddox, 23
• Krystle Janelle Lujan, 41, and Adam Ryan Carter, 39
• Madeline Marie Claire Fulcher, 25, and Dragan Alessandro Valdez, 22
• Dyana Lynn Newton, 37, and Nathaniel David Thompson, 38
• Bailey Elizabeth Merritt, 20, and Caleb C. Ralph, 21
• Katherine Rae Whitehouse, 30, and Joseph Laine Daniel, 26
• Angie Lee Bowens, 43, and Christopher Shane Vasquez, 40
