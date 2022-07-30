The following marriage licenses were issued this week:
• Samantha Jo Wardrip, 32, and David Glenn Tromly, Jr., 42
• Kimberly Lynn Coakley, 46, and Christopher Terry Gilbert, 49
• Glenda Darrett Bennett, 45, and Brian Keith Sutherland, 46
• Kara Lisa Christiansen, 29, and Sammy Dale Clifford, 29
• Kailyn McKenzie Phelps, 25, and Brett Connor Sorrels, 25
• Jeanie Gwindolla Amos, 45, and Michael Laurence Leslie, 53
• Claire Alexandra Johnson, 21, and Samuel Joseph Roberts, 22
• Laren Ann Smith, 24, and Jeremy Aaron Watts, 21
• Tiffany Nicole Rue, 23, and Aniket Patel, 34
• Thi Phuong Tu Nguyen, 26, and Hai Kim Sok, 45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.