The following marriage licenses were issued between June 28 and July 5:
• Lisa Marie Simmons, 52, and Darrell DeWarne Henderson, 48
• Skylar Kelly Jennings, 24, and Skyler Louis Martinson, 25
• Breana Rose Judd, 23, and Steven Blayne Hundley, 21
• Tama Shaneece Braxton, 34, and William Lee Rowland, 38
• Anna Faith Knox, 20, and Jordan Clint Dowdy, 20
• Makayla Renee Wheatley, 26, and Taylor James Kern, 35
• Megan Kristine Taylor, 39, and Kyle Robert Conapinski, 44
• Kendall Chandler Quisenberry, 32, and Aaron David Mayo, 36
• Birdie Renee Lawless, 29, and Terrence Lee Phillips, Jr., 43
• Taylor Melinda Bowman, 27, and Ethan Earl Poole, 30
• Naw Phaw K. Boh Htoo, 29, and Mya Way Nay, 28
