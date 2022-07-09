The following marriage licenses were issued between June 29 and July 5:
• Retha Ann Stokes, 69, and Ricky Joe Gish, 63
• Lillian Grace Stacy, 19, and Landen Chase Capps, 19
• Sarah Ann Bazemore, 27, and Gregory Adam Mayton, 28
• Ashley Nichole Bennett, 33, and Chaz Daniel Gentry, 34
• Rachael Marie Bratcher, 27, and Dylan Chance Murray, 23
• Mary Kathryn Ray, 50, and William Wesley Weaver, 49
• Mariah Christine Hamilton, 22, and Nathan Thomas Jackson, 24
• Neha Kishor Vora, 29, and Nikunj Haresh Gala, 31
• Cindy Kay Bartley, 50, and Scott Eugene Burton, 60
• Nafessa Aliss Riley, 45, and Lewan Lepage Allison, 48
• Shelia Ann Lucas Alonzo, 42, and Erick Abigail Gonzalez Santizo, 27
• Sarah Anne Riney, 24, and Andrew Stephen Hayden, 25
• Elizabeth Mitchelle Smith, 26, and Jacob Wayne Bailey, 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.