The following marriage licenses were issued between May 31 and June 7:
• Shyanne Star Hamilton, 23, and Natalie Grace Hoover, 25
• Madison Kaitlyn Carpenter, 24, and Carlos Glenn Pardue, II, 28
• Myra Sue Jones, 29, and Cody Lawrence Pate, 33
• Lauryn Colby Kirkman, 24, and Michael Jacob Bryant, 29
• Rachel Frances Frederick, 34, and Brandon Wayne Alvey, 28
• Jackson Bradley Turner-Coon, 22, and Hallie Tinnell Harris, 24
• Donna Marie Thompson, 54, and Glenn Alan Irvin, 59
• Madison Paige Warren, 27, and Arkley James Meador, 20
• Brigette Leandera Brown, 42, and Adam Zachary Payne, 38
• Nicole Nannette Harris, 51, and Michael Shawn Plemmons, 49
• Alexandria Jordan Massey, 19, and Brayden Lynn Keith Flener, 19
• Deja Lashae Jones, 22, and Eric Paul Burroughs, 24
• Jennifer Lee Hester, 40, and Sarah Lynn Poole, 39
• Daria Carrillo Domingo, 42, and Teofilo Tito Bravo Perez, 42
• Susan Darlene Sheroan, 57, and Ronnie Lee Duke, 59
• Kelsie Alexandra Maddox, 23, and Tyler Barry Croft, 24
• Rachel Ann Keeley, 27, and Justin Robert Kurz, 24
• Madison Kylie Warren, 22, and James Christian Scrivner, 22
• Katie Elizabeth Janoski, 28, and Lowell Thomas Hicks, 28
• Selah Robin Thomas, 20, and Jonah Matthew Carpenter, 20
• Linda Marie Decker, 23, and Noah Anthony Leach, 22
• Cassie Marie Wells, 48, and James Clinton Ellis, IV, 50
