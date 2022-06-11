The following marriage licenses were recorded from June 1 through June 8:
• Summer Alyce Slaughter, 22, and Johathan Tyler Aldridge, 25
• Madison Taylor Vowels, 23, and Leonard Joseph Grenier III, 23
• Amanda Diane O’Bryan, 45, and Douglas Scott Eddy, 49
• Kelsey Marie Conkright, 26, and Eric David Townsend, 25
• Amanda Dawn Brothers, 34, and Adam Brent Hamlet, 42
• Tho Ghee, 32, and Nay Lay, 32
• Melanie Lynn Morgan, 48, and Russell Paul Claywelll Jr., 56
• Avery Elaine Chappell, 21, and Seth Thomas Fenwick, 22
• Jennifer Lynn Adams, 40, and Joshua Wayne Neice, 35
• Rebecca Leona Wiensch, 29, and Bryant Jeffery Cox, 36
• Madison Caroline Koller, 28, and Harley Joseph Metcalf, 27
• Ashley Taylor Hatcher, 31, and Nathan Andrew Stallings, 32
• Meghan Renee Constantine, 26, and Jake Michael Fischer, 28
• Sally Ann Harrison, 54, and Kevin Eugene Carter, 51
• Kaitlyn Rene Cason, 24, and Kevin Nicholas Merimee, 27
• Nicole Elizabeth Pepper, 27, and Adam Joseph Smith, 34
