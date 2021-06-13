The following marriage licenses were recorded from June 2 — June 9:
• Tod Price II, 32, and Jamie Villines, 24
• Annette Gregory, 20, and Maurice Hanley, 25
• Brittany Hawes, 27, and Benjamin Whitehead, 32
• Casandra Layman, 47, and Brian Coy, 47
• Jean Byrd, 76, and Wendell Smith, 70
• Madison Case, 24, and Shae Stafford, 30
• Lisa Crask, 51, and Justin McMahan, 37
• Taylor Fogle, 29, and James O’Bryan, 31
• Reagan Nevitt, 46, and Timothy Roach, 34
• Alexis Mullen, 23, and Adam Brown, 26
• Kayce Deckard, 22, and Tyler Bash, 21
• Lindsey Magan, 24, and Bryce Bowen, 28
• Jennifer Johnsen, 43, and Stephen Porter Jr., 37
• Courtney McGehee, 23, and Bryson Mattingly, 26
• Kendall Moore, 27, and Hunter Jagoe, 29
• Paula Benner, 46, and Nicholas Clemens, 60
• Darrell McFarland, 49, and Melinda McFarland, 46
• Marcella Nelson, 44, and Misty Means, 43
• Samantha Howard, 24, and Brian Nealen, 25
• Morgan Hickey, 20, and Landen Massey, 19
• Ciera Armour, 34, and Steven Simon, 35
• Tiffany Raymer, 21, and Christopher Kelly, 22
• Haydon Paquin, 26, and Joseph Mills, 25
• Anna Haase, 24, and Johnathan Noffsinger, 27
• Sabra Richards, 20, and Aaron Veach, 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.