The following marriage licenses were recorded between June 7-14:
• Kimberly Dawn Renfrow, 33, and Jennifer Lynn Wathen, 42
• Andrea Kate Raymond, 23, and Chandler Nolan Barnett, 24
• Desiree Dallas Garrett, 29, and Dixon Asheron Cockrell, 35
• Jordan Leigh Roberts, 29, and Mihir Kamlesh Raichura, 29
• Morgan Elizabeth Maddox, 23, and Dawson Craig Payne, 23
• Hannah Kathryn Sosh, 24, and Jason Alexander Sexton, 24
• Arizona Breanne Vaughn, 24, and Joshua Luke Shaffer, 26
• Emma Hill McFarland, 28, and Nils Marius Ellefsen, 28
• Sarah Nicole Osborne, 39, and Nicholas Kyle Geary, 39
• Zoey Alyssa Irwin, 20, and James David Burke, III, 19
• Shawnee Dawn Young, 42, and Joshua Tad Sutherland, 42
• Holly Ann Bolenbaugh, 32, and Nathan Bradley Meredith, 48
• Lauren Michelle Fuqua, 21, and Carter Christian Rose, 20
• Madeline Lee Flaherty, 25, and Easton Hart Phelps, 27
• Jessica Danielle Canary, 26, and Steven Ray Chaney, 25
• Ivory McKay Houle, 22, and Noah Joseph Edelen, 21
• Kayla Marie Brandle, 31, and Charles Thomas Bates, 33
• Jennifer Hatfield Harris, 53, and Andrew Wyatt Williams, 44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.