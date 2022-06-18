The following marriage licenses were recorded this week:
• Raven Nicole Anderson, 41, and Frank James Garner Jr., 41
• Amber Renae Lucas, 26, and Trevor Paul Elliott, 21
• Breanna Kay Pruemer, 25, and Keaton Corley White, 24
• Madeline Rose Lauzon, 29, and Scott Andrew Ackerlund, 32
• Marisa Guzman, 28, and Kyran Traquel Tolliver, 27
• Victoria Renee Mayes, 29, and Jordan Quin Hackbarth, 30
• Brandalynn Nicole Gamble, 24, and Daniel Barradas Cervantes, 22
• Brandi Nichole Shade, 40, and Steven Eric White, 38
• Kessley Ann Stearsman, 21, and Travis Hunter Unsel, 22
• Kahlan Elizabeth Storm, 23, and Landan Keith Coke, 24
• Hannah Rachael Howard, 38, and Steven Dennis Lehman Jr., 38
• Stephanie Theresa Wall, 27, and Jacob Thomas Whitfill, 28
• Hope Ariel Rickman, 31, and Rollie Jeff Avery, 42
• Nicole Mae Coomes, 43, and Billie Scott Lamb, 44
• Judy Sheryl Brown, 63, and Michael Eugene Pike, 65
• Mary Christina Hansen, 33, and John William Sinclair, 37
