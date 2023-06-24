The following marriage licenses were recorded between June 14-22:
• Emily Louise Castlen, 24, and Griffin Kurty Haire, 23
• Crystal Gayle Chapman, 40, and Matthew Ross Gordon, 39
• Ashley Nichole Handy, 35, and Allen Lee Billiter, 21
• Haylee Cameron Holmes, 24, and Jacob Robert Goldman, 24
• Katelyn Ruthann Daugherty, 34, and Richard Bryant Hawkins, 36
• Stephanie Marie Stone, 43, and Seth Andrew Culver, 41
• Chelsie Faye Corum, 21, and Ryker Samuel Shelton, 21
• Autumn Nicole Hoover, 26, and Chace Kyler Ling, 27
• Tina Renee Fisher, 51, and Jerry Lee Faught Jr., 52
• Jessica Mae Maren, 24, and Montrez Scott Mason, 24
• Sydney Faith Smith, 22, and Chase Julian Tucker, 23
• Elizabeth Ray Broerman, 24, and Logan Brian Hickey, 26
• Gloria Ann Jones, 55, and Sherry Lou McCoy, 64
• Kaleigh Nicole Paige Young, 21, and Joseph Robert Conder, 22
• Courtney Shea Richardson, 33, and Joshua Lynn Abney, 37
• Amber Melyn Woods, 29, and Joshua Nathaniel Bray, 38
• Dorothy Maria Payne, 60, and Edward Eugene Statts, 73
• Ruby Elizabeth Taylor, 26, and Tyler Adam Sanz, 33
