The following marriage licenses were recorded between June 15 to June 24:
Mary Christina Hansen, 33, and John William Sinclair, 37
Crystal Lynn Kirk, 38, and Jose O. Rivera, 42
Summer Nicole Roberts, 26, and Logan Todd Clark, 31
Kathryn Leigh Melvin, 34, and Bobby Stephen Johnson, 33
Amashi-Ali Marias Kendall, 31, and Andrew Jordan Steiner, 28
Anne Courtney Feenick, 27, and Brody Jacob Thomas, 29
Paige McKenzee Hill, 23, and Jacob Dylan Taylor, 23
Selina Jo Roberts, 34, and Donald Harold Douglas, Jr., 37
Cassandra Sue Nugent, 34, and Keegan J. Decker, 36
Christina Paige Howard, 26, and Jacob Scott Russelburg, 26
Abbigail Elizabeth Owen, 22, and James Patrick Brock, 22
Lydea Abigayle Dickens, 21, and Dalton Andrew Howard, 22
Cristy Lynn Grimsley, 34, and Ryan Christopher Litherland, 37
Kene Lee Roach, 28, and Logan Lavon Himes, 28
Angelica Kathleen Wilson, 29, and Brandon Scott Baumeister, 29
Allyson Anne Boone, 22, and Matthew James Bell, 23
Ailin De La Caridad Vila, 22, and Carlos Christian Calderon, 22
Cristan Brea’el Bailey, 32, and Connor Garrett Robinson, 29
Miranda Lynn Estes, 29 and David Fernandez, Jr., 31
Lee Ann Durbin, 42, and Chad Anthony Day, 42
Timber Alanna Whitney, 25, and Andrew Fay Daugherty, 24
Taylor Nicole Tranthem, 25, and William Thomas Broady, 27
Melony Faith Brown, 52, and Joseph Michael Autry, 48
Macie Ann Hemmings, 19, and Michael Trent Elliott, 20
